During the coin toss between Canterbury Magicians and Wellington Blaze of Dream11 Super Smash 2023-24, the captain of Canterbury Magicians Laura Hughes dramatically smashed the coin on the ground which rolled away a bit farther than usual coin toss. To this Laura Hughes said- "Just doing things differently, we didn't had a grip in last couple of games as we would've like so changing things to see if it changes the day for us." Canterbury Magicians went on to lose the match against Wellington Blazeby 47 runs. BBL 2023–24: Tom Curran’s Stint With Sydney Sixers End Due to Knee Injury.

Have a Look at the Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)