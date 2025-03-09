India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma lost his 12th consecutive toss in ODI cricket. The Indian captain equalled an unwanted record of Brian Lara for losing the most consecutive tosses in ODI history. Rohit Sharma equalled this feat during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final against the New Zealand national cricket team in Dubai on Sunday. A video was posted by ICC on their Instagram handle where they captured the reactions of head coach Gautam Gambhir and other Indian cricketers. Gautam Gambhir hilariously said 'Phir Se Haar Gya.' Below is the viral video. Rohit Sharma Funny Memes Go Viral After Indian Captain Loses Yet Another Toss, This Time in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Indian Cricketers React After Rohit Sharma Loses Toss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

