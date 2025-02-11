The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is nearing and is all set to start from March. Ahead of that. Chennai Super Kings has officially launched their jersey for the IPL 2025 season. The jerseys can be personalized with MS Dhoni or any other CSK cricketer's name. Replica jerseys and fan jerseys are also available for purchase for the fans. The prices range from 899 to 2149 INR. Fans can purchase the jerseys from the website www. chennaisuperkings. com. Chennai Super Kings Jersey for IPL 2025 Revealed, Principal Sponsor Etihad Airways Logo Features in Front (Watch Video).

Chennai Super Kings Launch Official Match Jersey For IPL 2025

🚨GET SET. YELLOVE! 💛👕 Launching your summer essential - The 2025 Official Match Jersey! 🛍️ Click to get yours now! ⬇️#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 11, 2025

