Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased Andre Siddarth for INR 30 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The 18-year-old rising cricketer has played five First-Class matches till now. Siddarth has amassed 372 runs in First-Class cricket with four half-centuries. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Delhi Capitals Sign Tripurana Vijay for INR 30 Lakh, Madhav Tiwari for INR 40 Lakh; Bevon Jacobs Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 40 Lakh.

CSK Invested in a Rising Star

