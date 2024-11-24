Devon Conway is back with Chennai Super Kings once again and will continue with CSK for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. CSK keep their star-opening batsman with themselves for a price of INR 6.25 crore. The New Zealand batter is a lethal opening batsman who does play an important role at CSK. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Devon Conway Goes to Chennai Super Kings for INR 6.25 Crore.

Devon Conway to CSK for IPL 2025

