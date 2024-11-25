Chennai Super Kings have extended their hands and grabbed the deal for Shaik Raseed, which can be proved to be a beneficial choice. CSK went and sealed the deal for INR 30 lakh. It looked like Lucknow Super Giants were interested but in the end, they refused to put in an offer and hence Shaik Rasheed will go to CSK for IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Shaikh Rasheed Signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 30 Lakh; Himmat Singh Goes to LSG for INR 30 Lakh.

Shaik Rasheed in IPL 2025

Shaik Rasheed will play for @ChennaiIPL 💛



He's acquired for INR 30 Lakh 👌#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

