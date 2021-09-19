New Zealand pulled out of their first tour of Pakistan in 18 years citing security concerns, Following West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle tweeted 'I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me?' which received a response from Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir.

I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me? 😉🙌🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 18, 2021

Amir's Response

see u there legend 😁😁😁😁 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 18, 2021

