Pakistan made a brave decision when they decided to play Sarfaraz Ahmed as the wicketkeeper in the first Test match against Australia at Perth over Mohammad Rizwan. As David Warner stepped on the accelerator in the first innings while Australia batted first, Sarfaraz ended up missing his easy stumping off Salman Ali Agha's bowling. The ball turned from a footmark so much that it hit Sarfaraz's gloves and went to Babar Azam at first slip. Warner, who stepped out, was so away from safety that Babar attempted a run out. The ball missed the stumps and the Aussie batters could take a single. Fans termed it as a typical Pakistan mess up and made the entire piece of play viral on social media. David Warner's 'Silence' Celebration Video Goes Viral As he Answers Critics With a Century in First Test Against Pakistan at Perth.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Misses David Warner's Stumping, Babar Azam Concedes Bye With Missed Throw

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)