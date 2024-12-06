In a surprising development, floodlights went out twice in five minutes at the Adelaide Oval during the India vs Australia 2nd Test match. The incident happened in the afternoon session as the match is a day-night pink-ball game. Despite the lights being off, it didn't take long to re-start them and cricketers returned to action in a short while. The Day's play was extended by three minutes due to the failure. Nitish Kumar Reddy Ramps Scott Boland’s Delivery Over Slips for a Six During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Consecutive Floodlight Failure Interrupts IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024

The lights went out twice in quick succession at Adelaide Oval, but play has resumed. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/u6Jtd39Utc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

