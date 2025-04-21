A rare Lord Venu Gopal idol stolen from a South Indian temple has been recovered by Mirzapur police in Uttar Pradesh. The 15-kg Ashtadhatu idol, valued at INR 1 crore, was seized after a swift operation led to the arrest of three thieves involved in the heist. The idol had been illicitly transported from its temple origins in South India before it was traced back to the suspects. Authorities are still searching for the gang leader, who remains on the run. Mirzapur: Man Steals Shesh Nag From Shiv Temple While Pretending To Burn Incense Stick in UP’s Ganesh Ganj; Police React After Video Goes Viral.

Rare Lord Venu Gopal Idol Recovered in Mirzapur

Uttar Pradesh: Mirzapur police recovered a rare 15-kg Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Venu Gopal worth ₹1 crore and arrested three thieves. The idol was stolen from South India. The gang leader is currently absconding pic.twitter.com/9PRHKjfQbu — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2025

