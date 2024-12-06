Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased his fearless approach after he played a reverse ramp shot against veteran speedster Scott Boland during the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide. The incident happened during the 42nd over of the first innings. Boland bowled a length delivery to Reddy, and the Indian batter played an outrageous ramp shot over the slip cordon as the ball sailed over the boundary ropes for a maximum. Reddy played a crucial knock of 42 runs, which took India to 180 runs. Earlier, Mitchell Starc picked up a six-wicket haul. AUS 24/1 in 11 Overs (Trail 156) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Usman Khawaja.

Fearless Approach by Nitish Kumar Reddy

Now THIS is entertaining stuff from Nitish Kumar Reddy!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JgsupvPUkN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)