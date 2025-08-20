After a tough loss against Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will continue their Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2025) campaign with their match against Saint Lucia Kings on Wednesday, August 20. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings match is set to be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and it starts at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 2 will provide the CPL 2025 live telecast in India. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch CPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive A Multi-Billion Dollar Offer, Highest-Ever in CPL History, To Participate in 2025 Edition? Here's The Truth.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Early battles, big shifts! 🔥 Antigua Falcons sit on top for now, but Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders are closing in fast. 🚀 Who’s your pick to dominate next? 🏏 #CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #BYD pic.twitter.com/BDXPrihnJb — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 19, 2025

