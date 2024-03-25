The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to their social media and shared a video of Trent Boult in never before seen avatar. Boult can be seen speaking a mix of Hindi and Haryanvi in the video. Boult was seen saying, "Na dare, Na gym kare, Trent Boult hoon beta, Cricket mein football khila doon jab mann kare." Boult signs off the video with style. RR won the match by 20 runs to go to the top of the points after the first round of matches. Trent Boult Breaks Devdutt Padikkal’s Helmet With Fiery Bouncer, Dismisses Him Next Ball During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Videos).

