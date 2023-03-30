Describing the joys of nature, Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, on Thursday, expressed his love for mother nature and shared a picture from their Rishikesh trip. In the picture, we can see Kohli along with his wife-cum-actress, Anushka Sharma, and daughter, Vamika, standing on a bridge over a river nearby some mountains. Relishing the beautiful moment, Kohli, took to Twitter, and, wrote, “Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love ❤️ 👨👩👧” 'Sachin Tendulkar Is My Hero' Virat Kohli Names Two Cricketers He Considers 'Greatest of All Time' (Watch Video).

Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love ❤️ 👨👩👧 pic.twitter.com/pl2P9snN2G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2023

