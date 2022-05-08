Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and his side will bowl first in their game against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 8. For Delhi, KS Bharat replaces Mandeep Singh. Chennai Super Kings meanwhile, have Shivam Dube as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who is injured. Dwayne Pretorius also has been replaced by Dwayne Bravo.

TOSS UPDATE! We win the toss, and we're going to have a bowl first.#CSKvDC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 8, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)