India Women's Hockey team kicked off their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a statement victory. They defeated Ghana 5-0 in the opening Pool A match. Gurjit Kaur was the star of the show as she scored a brace on the day.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)