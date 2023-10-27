England cricket team was in Dharamsala for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign and a few cricketers in the team decided to take some time off from the intense and tiring schedule of a high-pressure game and enjoy the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh. One of them was David Willey, who discovered the thrill of the Triund trek. Willey was spotted enjoying the Himalayan terrains and the iconic scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

David Willey Spotted Enjoying Natural Beauty of Himachal Pradesh

When England cricketer David Willey took a break from the pitch in India, he discovered the magic of the Triund trek in Himachal Pradesh! Now it’s your turn to catch the thrill 🙌📸Thank you for sharing David - we’re glad you’re enjoying your time exploring #IncredibleIndia! pic.twitter.com/cwTd89htkj — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) October 26, 2023

