Delhi Capitals squad had reported a number of positive COVID-19 cases ahead of their clash with PBKS. This had put the fixture in danger of being cancelled. However, the clash will go ahead at the Brabourne Stadium as the DC team have boarded the bus for the match.

Delhi Capitals have boarded the bus to the stadium. DC vs Punjab Kings match is on#IPL2022 #DCvPBKS — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 20, 2022

