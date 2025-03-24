Following the four-wicket victory by Chennai Super Kings against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, discussions and memes have flooded the internet. Now, new MI bowler Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar also shared a hilarious meme on her official Instagram handle, where her brother's lone performance of 28 runs off just 15 deliveries and also a wicket against ex-team CSK in IPL 2025 has been referred with a popular scene from Indian movie "Bahubali". The meme draws reference to treachery from closed ones, in this context from Chahar to CSK, as Chahar has served CSK for a long time. MS Dhoni Jokingly Hits Deepak Chahar With the Bat After Ex-Chennai Super Kings Star's Playful Attempt at Sledging Him During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Videos).

Malti Chahar Shares Meme on Brother Deepak Chahar:

Malti Chahar Shares Meme (Credits: maltichahar / Instagram)

