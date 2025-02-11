Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders finally announced a trophy tour for the fans as they have shared a post on social media revealing their plans. KKR won the IPL 2024 but they couldn't go for a trophy tour due to the Lok Sabha elections at that time. They will do it before the IPL 2025 season from February 14-March 16 across several cities of India which they are yet to reveal. Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Beats IPL Franchise KKR to Have 49% Stake in The Hundred Franchise Trent Rockets.

Defending IPL Champions Kolkata Knight Riders Announce Trophy Tour

A 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐥𝐲 adventure awaits! 😍🏆 Gear up for a Purple & Gold parade, Knights Army 💜✨ #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/yjQIsNZLHN — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)