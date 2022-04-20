Delhi Capitals (119/1) recorded their second win in their last five games in IPL 2022 as they defeated Punjab Kings (115) by nine wickets in match 32 of the competition at the Brabourne Stadium. It was a brilliant all-round performance by Rishabh Pant's men.

As easy as 1⃣,2⃣,3⃣ 💙 9⃣ wickets and 5⃣7⃣ balls left as we cruiseeeee to a win 🔥#DCvPBKS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2022

