In the 28th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, Outer Delhi Warriors will face North Delhi Strikers on Wednesday, August 28. The Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The 28th match of the DPL 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide DPL 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes or a tour pass for all games. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Delhi Superstarz Rise To Fourth In Standings As Outer Delhi Warriors Suffer Fifth Loss.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 Details

Outer Delhi Warriors lock horns with North Delhi Strikers in Match 28 of the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025! 🏏 Will the Warriors roar, or will the Strikers strike tonight? ✨ Outer Delhi Warriors | North Delhi Strikers | Harsh Tyagi | Harshit Rana | #AdaniDPL2025 #DPL2025… pic.twitter.com/Xl2bMvicRA — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 20, 2025

