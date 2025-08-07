Purani Dilli 6 will look to open their account in DPL 2025 (Delhi Premier League) as they take on West Delhi Lions in the 10th match of the tournament on August 7. The Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, having started at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Delhi Premier League 2025 and fans can watch DPL live telecast on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. There's also an online viewing option in store for fans as they can watch Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions live streaming on the JioHotstar and FanCode apps and websites. But for that, fans would need a subscription and a match/tour pass, respectively. PD 6 vs WDL Dream11 Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for DPL 2025 10th T20 and Who Will Win Today’s Delhi Premier League Match?

Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions

