The first match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 will be played between South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders. The South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders DPL 2025 clash will be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, August 2. The DPL 2025 tournament opener will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Delhi Premier League 2025 edition. Fans can watch the South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports2 Hindi TV channel. Star Network's official OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide live streaming of the Delhi Premier League T20 2025. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes for Rs 19 or a tour pass for all games, worth Rs 69. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders DPL 2025 Match Details

The defending champions, East Delhi Riders, will take on South Delhi Superstarz in the first match of DPL 2025! 🏏 Who will emerge victorious? ✨ DPL 2025 | East Delhi Riders | South Delhi Superstarz | #DPL2025 #EastDelhiRiders #SouthDelhiSuperstarz #OpeningMatch… pic.twitter.com/yESPWCX3au — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 2, 2025

