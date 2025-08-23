West Delhi Lions will take on the Purani Dilli 6 in the 32nd match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 edition. The West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 match will be hosted at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 23. The West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 clash will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and fans can watch the West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Delhi Premier League T20 2025 Viral Video: ‘Mere Pass Hai Pony Aur Mere Sath Hai Ayush Badoni’ Anchor Funnily Introduces South Delhi Superstarz Captain During DPL (Watch).

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 Match

West Delhi Lions will take on Purani Dilli-6 in the 32nd match of the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025! 🏏 Who will win this clash? 🤔 West Delhi Lions | Purani Dilli-6 | Nitish Rana | Vansh Bedi | Adani Delhi Premier League 2025 | #DPL2025 #DPL #AdaniDPL2025 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/MJH1phmvgf — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 23, 2025

