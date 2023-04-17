Devon Conway was the winner of the Man of the Match award in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17. The New Zealand batter was in superb form, scoring 83 runs off just 45 balls in his knock that gave CSK a great start and helped them get to 226/6. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bangalore's Narrow Defeat to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Devon Conway Wins Man of the Match Award

Scoring a cracking 8⃣3⃣, Devon Conway put on an impressive show with the bat and bagged the Player of the Match award as @ChennaiIPL sealed a win against #RCB. 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/QZwZlNk1Tt #TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/NPmhmgW1nf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023

