India took the stage alongside West Indies in the first game of the five-match T20I series on August 3 in Tarouba. Tilak Varma was handed his maiden international cap in the contest. Despite on debut, the southpaw showed no signs of nerves and he played a blistering knock of 39 runs off 22 balls. After a good debut, Tilak got a lovely surprise as his Mumbai Indians teammate Dewald Brevis video-called to congratulate him on his special day. 'Be Proud of Yourself' Hardik Pandya Delivers Huddle-Talk to Debutants Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20 2023 (Watch Video)

Dewald Brevis Video Calls Tilak Varma on Latter's India Debut in IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023

Dewald Brevis video-called Tilak Varma after the debut....!!!! A true friendship - Cutest video. pic.twitter.com/3e7G7FJbhw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 4, 2023

