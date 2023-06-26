India’s veteran wicketkeeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik, on Monday inaugurated a cricket academy launched by pacer T Natarajan. The right-handed batsman took to Twitter and thanked Natarajan for offering him the opportunity to inaugurate his cricket academy and said, “An honour for me to inaugurate and begin this exciting journey of Natarajan Cricket Academy which will give wings to several young talents in and around Chinnappampatti. Kudos to my friend @Natarajan_91 for bringing this dream to life.” 'I Don't Understand Selection Committee These Days' Dinesh Karthik Questions Baba Indrajith's Absence from South Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2023.

Dinesh Karthik Inaugurates T Natarajan’s Cricket Ground

An honour for me to inaugurate and begin this exciting journey of Natarajan Cricket Academy which will give wings to several young talents in and around Chinnappampatti. Kudos to my friend @Natarajan_91 for bringing this dream to life. pic.twitter.com/gancscZgwb — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)