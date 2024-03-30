Dinesh Karthik has started his 2024 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a high note as he has shown glimpses of his form, helping RCB finish game with is death overs batting. Fans love him in Bengaluru and the 'DK, DK' chants take over when he takes strike during the final overs of RCB innings. This time a hilarious placard was spotted for Karthik in the stands of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with the message 'DK is the real Thala'. Thala is a Tamil word, which means leader or chief. Netizens loved the placard and the picture of it went viral on social media. Venkatesh Iyer Dedicates Half-Century to His Fiancée After He Celebrates Milestone By Giving 'Flying Kiss' to Her During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

Hilarious Placard For Dinesh Karthik Spotted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

