Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out has definitely sparked some reactions in the Lord's long room as Usman Khawaja and David Warner were confronted by some members. An unprecedented scenario as the Australians receive some heat for pushing the laws of the game. Security had to intervene to calm the situation down.

Security Intervenes After Usman Khawaja, David Warner Exchange Words with Spectators

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room 😳 🗣️ "I've NEVER seen scenes like that!" pic.twitter.com/2RnjiNssfw — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

