Only the last few games remain ahead of the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup and in a crucial Group A Durand Cup 2025 match, East Bengal will clash against Indian Air Force. The East Bengal vs Indian Air Force match is scheduled to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK), Kolkata on Sunday, August 10, and commences at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the East Bengal vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for East Bengal vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC Stun Punjab FC To Go on Top of Group D.

East Bengal vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

