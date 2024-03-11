Lahore Qalandars' dismal performance in the Pakistan Super League 2024 continued as they suffered their eighth loss against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. Mohammad Wasim Jr. smacked a six off Lahore's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six on the last ball of the second innings and helped Quetta Gladiators secure qualification for the PSL 2024 playoff. With 14 runs needed from the last over, Qalandars lost a wicket off the first ball, but later batsman Saud Shakeel smashed 10 runs off the next four balls. The equation came down to 4 runs from the last and newly arrived Mohammad Wasim Jr. was on strike. Wasim Jr. smashed a brilliant six over the mid-wicket region and helped his team get over the line by 6 wickets. The last ball finish had created a thrilling environment at the ground and Quetta mentor and West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards was left pumped up. Viv Richards ran all over the ground and joined his team in the celebration. Mohammed Wasim Jr Slams Shaheen Afridi for Six on Last Ball to Take Quetta Gladiators to PSL 2024 Playoffs, Video Goes Viral

Viv Richards Charged Up With Quetta Gladiators Win

What did we just witness⁉️ Gladiator Wasim Jnr taking Quetta to the playoffs in style 😱👊#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #QGvLQ pic.twitter.com/X7Yi2DtQeZ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 10, 2024

