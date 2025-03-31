Mohammed Shami (left) and Irfan Pathan with his family (right) (Photo credit: X @MdShami11 and @IrfanPathan)

Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Kaif and other members of the cricket fraternity extended wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2025. Eid al-Fitr on the Islamic calendar marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the festival is celebrated all across the world with people sharing praying together and distributing sweets and wearing new clothes. On this special day, the sports fraternity wished those celebrating 'Eid Mubarak' and hoped that they would enjoy the day. Take a look at some of the wishes below. Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Wishes of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans, Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture in Traditional Saudi Attire.

Mohammed Shami Wishes Fans on Eid al-Fitr 2025

Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds. Wishing you and your family a blessed and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr🌙🌙🌙 pic.twitter.com/UAO01TTXSb — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) March 31, 2025

'Eid Mubarak from the Akram's'

Eid Mubarak from the Akram’s. All the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rOcxN0nXmJ — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 31, 2025

Irfan Pathan, Family Members Wishes Fans 'Eid Mubarak'

Pathan family ki taraf se Sabhi ko Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/H9a4TkAv7l — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 31, 2025

Mohammed Kaif, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu Wish Fans

Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!🌙 pic.twitter.com/QsxwWFZNSC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 30, 2025

Shahid Afridi's Wish for Fans

IPL Franchise Lucknow Super Giants Share Wish for Fans

Humare Super Giants ki taraf se aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak 💫 pic.twitter.com/owyZ9WWJpU — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 31, 2025

'Best Wishes and Prayers'

Eid Mubarak to all of you. I hope you are all having a great one with your loved ones. Best wishes & prayers. pic.twitter.com/LkTKiBNTqy — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 31, 2025

'Eid Mubarak' From KKR

From our Kingdom to yours, Eid Mubarak to the Knights Army! 💜🌙 pic.twitter.com/BRvagItlFM — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 31, 2025

Bangladesh Cricketer Litton Das Extends Wishes on Eid al-Fitr

Eid Mubarak from us to everyone celebrating. Hope this occasion will help all of us to be more humble & helpful to others. Together we can build a peaceful world. #EidMubarak #LKD16 pic.twitter.com/EGZBNhN36R — Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) March 31, 2025

RCB's Wish For Fans

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating today! ✨🌙 May this festive season bring peace, happiness and prosperity. 🤩#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/7mgTRhDn88 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)