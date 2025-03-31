Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Kaif and other members of the cricket fraternity extended wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2025. Eid al-Fitr on the Islamic calendar marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the festival is celebrated all across the world with people sharing praying together and distributing sweets and wearing new clothes. On this special day, the sports fraternity wished those celebrating 'Eid Mubarak' and hoped that they would enjoy the day. Take a look at some of the wishes below. Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Wishes of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans, Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture in Traditional Saudi Attire.

Mohammed Shami Wishes Fans on Eid al-Fitr 2025

'Eid Mubarak from the Akram's'

Irfan Pathan, Family Members Wishes Fans 'Eid Mubarak'

Mohammed Kaif, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu Wish Fans

Shahid Afridi's Wish for Fans

IPL Franchise Lucknow Super Giants Share Wish for Fans

'Best Wishes and Prayers'

'Eid Mubarak' From KKR

Bangladesh Cricketer Litton Das Extends Wishes on Eid al-Fitr

RCB's Wish For Fans

 

