The world is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10. As everyone enjoy the special moment with their friends, family and loved ones, cricketers are currently busy playing in the ongoing IPL 2024. Amidst this, Gujarat Titans cricketer Rashid Khan wished fans 'Eid Mubarak' by sharing few pictures of him in traditional attire on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal Completes 150 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs GT IPL 2024.

Rashid Khan Extends Greetings of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans

Eid Mubarak to everyone ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HThjyzax2A — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)