Ahead of the fifth and final IND vs ENG Test 2025, England have added all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 is currently led by the England national cricket team 2-1, with the fifth Test commencing on July 31 at The Oval in London. Ben Stokes, who looked a bit tired after Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, raising concerns, will continue to lead England's 15-man squad. When Is India vs England 5th Test 2025? What Is India's Win-Loss Record at The Oval? Has India Made Any Change To Its Squad? All Questions Answered!.

England Includes Jamie Overton

We've made one addition to our squad for the 5th Rothesay Test, which starts at the Kia Oval on Thursday. See the squad 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2025

