India Women vs England Women one-off Test match ended in a draw after Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia shared unbeaten stand for the ninth wicket. With it India secured a draw while following-on.

A brilliant contest between England and India in Bristol ends in a draw! Sneh Rana top-scores for India in the second innings with a match-saving 80* 👏#ENGvIND scorecard: https://t.co/LBybzQLL9w pic.twitter.com/Yl0f8dsOxu — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021

