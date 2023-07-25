Evin Lewis' massive six, which was hit during the Zim Afro T10 2023, left a mark, quite literally, as it broke a glass window in the stadium. The West Indies left-hander was in an aggressive mood and he showed that with his attacking batting display with a 19-ball 49-run knock. In one of these hits, Lewis went on the back foot and hit the ball straight down the ground. The ball, on its way down, smashed into a glass window and broke it with the scorers of the match, at the other end, left amused and a little scared. Oops! Bowler Scoffs Up Easy Run-Out Chance With Both Batsmen At One End During Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers Global T20 Canada 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

