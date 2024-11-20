Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar's child Anaya Bangar revealed being diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria. Anaya Bangar recently had made the news for undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to undergo gender transition from a male to a female. Identifying as Anaya Bangar on social media the former cricketer's child had shared posts on journey of the transformation. Gender Dysphoria, is a condition in which a person experiences an incongruence between the gender at birth and the one they identify with. In a recent social media post, Anaya Bangar revealed a note by a psychiatrist that talked about the diagnosis. "Gender Dysphoria is a recognized medical condition that requires proper evaluation and care," Anaya wrote while sharing the post. Sanjay Bangar’s Son Aryan Becomes Anaya After Undergoing Hormonal Transformation, Captions Journey as 'Each Step Feels More Like Me' (Watch Video).

Former Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's Child Anaya Bangar Reveals Being Diagnosed With Gender Dysphoria

