Another former Pakistan cricketer has levelled strange allegations against Team India with Sikander Bakht questioning Rohit Sharma's technique of flipping the coin far away at the toss during Men in Blue's matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Talking to a Pakistan news channel, Bakht asked, "Rohit Sharma jab toss karte hai woh dur fekhte hai aur dusra captain jaakey nahi dekhta ki woh sahi call kiya ki nahi," indirectly accusing India of cheating. Later on, he proceeded to share the clip on his 'X' account and wrote, "Very strange the way Rohit Sharma throw the coin at the toss, far away, don’t let other Captains to see, compare to other Captains in the WC , any reason??" while drawing comparisons with the captains of other teams. Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Raza Levels Serious Allegations, Claims India Being Handed Different Balls by ICC or BCCI During World Cup 2023 Matches; Seeks Investigation (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

