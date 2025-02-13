Rajat Patidar has been officially named the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of Indian Premier League 2025. He is set to replace South African legend Faf du Plessis as the leader of the franchise. Faf was released by RCB ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auctions. Now a player of Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis has congratulated his successor in RCB. The Bengaluru-based franchise posted a video on their official social media handles, where the ex-captain says he is 'passing the baton'. He also said that it's special to be captain of RCB. The former skipper mentioned that RCB owners are supportive and the side has a great fanbase. 'Exciting Times Ahead', Fans React After Rajat Patidar's Appointment As RCB Captain For IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis Congratulating Rajat Patidar:

Passing the Baton ft. Captain Faf du Plessis Once an RCBian, always an RCBian! Former RCB Captain Faf congratulates Rajat on being named his successor at RCB, with a special request at the end that all of you would concur with. ❤‍🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBCaptain #Rajat… pic.twitter.com/NJkuj71Dwn — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025

