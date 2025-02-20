Star Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman suffered an injury in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand. During fielding he seemed to struggle with his lower back and side and had to come off the field. He later came to bat at number four but was clearly spotted struggling. On February 20, a day after Pakistan's opening match, Fakhar shared a post on social media confirming his injury and also revealing that he will not be able to participate in the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Earlier, a report suggested, Imam-ul-Haq will come in as his replacement. Pakistan Qualification Scenario for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Here's How Mohammad Rizwan and Co Can Make it to Last Four of Eight-Team Tournament.

Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner.… pic.twitter.com/MQKmOI4rQU — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)