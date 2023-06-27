Sachin Tendulkar was seen had a great time with his daughter Sara and wife Anjali while on a jungle safari in Kenya's Masai Mara. The Master Blaster is currently enjoying a vacation in the African country and on Monday, he took to social media to share pictures of his jungle safari. The pictures which he shared also included those of a cheetah and a couple of giraffes in the backdrop of stunning landscapes. ‘Changed Indian Cricket As Well as My Life Forever..’ Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to India’s 1983 Stars on 40th Anniversary of First Cricket World Cup Title Win.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Pictures of Jungle Safari at Masai Mara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)