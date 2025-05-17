Virat Kohli has fans all around the world. One such fan named Manoj, from the Indian state of Odisha, was spotted outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match. The fan had inked tattoo of Virat Kohli all over his body and was wearing the India national cricket team's white Test jersey, as he along with other fans planned to wear the whites to tribute and show a gesture of respect towards Virat Kohli's Test career, as the legend will be playing a match for the first time after retiring from the red-ball format. Manoj said that he respects the decision Virat Kohli took, but he also stated, "Virat Kohli should take back his decision to retire from Test cricket." Fans Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's Team India Test Jersey Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium As They Plan to Give Tribute to Retired Star During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fan With Virat Kohli's Tattoo Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Virat Kohli Face Inked In Chest (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)

GOAT Virat Kohli:

Forever RCB (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)

Virat Kohli Fan Manoj:

Virat Kohli Fan Manoj (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)

