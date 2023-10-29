Fans Sing ‘Vande Mataram’ at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium During Light Show in IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

The fans at the stadium were expectedly elated with India's spectacular performance and sang the song out loud as it was being played in the background during a scintillating light show. India won a sixth match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with an emphatic 100-run victory over England.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 29, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Fans loved the atmosphere and sang the 'Vande Mataram' song at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during a light show in between the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 29. The stadium was lit up with several laser lights in a sparkling show as fans sang the popular song in unison. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. India beat England by 100 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to continue its undefeated run. Rohit Sharma Sparkles, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs To Continue Winning Run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Cricket World Cup 2023 CWC 2023 CWC 23 mp;token=&isFramed=true',550, 550)">
Socially Team Latestly| Oct 29, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Fans loved the atmosphere and sang the 'Vande Mataram' song at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during a light show in between the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 29. The stadium was lit up with several laser lights in a sparkling show as fans sang the popular song in unison. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. India beat England by 100 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to continue its undefeated run. Rohit Sharma Sparkles, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs To Continue Winning Run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Cricket World Cup 2023 CWC 2023 CWC 23 Ekana Cricket Stadium ICC Cricket World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India Indian Cricket Team Lucknow Maa tujhe salaam Vande Mataram
You might also like
Babar Azam’s WhatsApp Chat Leaked: Private Conversation Shown on Pakistani TV Channel
Cricket

Babar Azam’s WhatsApp Chat Leaked: Private Conversation Shown on Pakistani TV Channel
Srihari Nataraj Creates New National Record in Men's 200M Freestyle Event at National Games 2023
Sports

Srihari Nataraj Creates New National Record in Men's 200M Freestyle Event at National Games 2023
Srihari Nataraj Creates New National Record in Men's 200M Freestyle Event at National Games 2023
Sports

Srihari Nataraj Creates New National Record in Men's 200M Freestyle Event at National Games 2023
Virat Kohli Hugs, Lifts Up Rohit Sharma To Celebrate After Mohammed Shami Dismisses Moeen Ali During IND vs ENG CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Virat Kohli Hugs, Lifts Up Rohit Sharma To Celebrate After Mohammed Shami Dismisses Moeen Ali During IND vs ENG CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video)
Rohit Sharma Sparkles, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs To Continue Winning Run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Sparkles, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs To Continue Winning Run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Google Trends Google Trends
Andhra Train Accident
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot