Fans Sing ‘Vande Mataram’ at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium During Light Show in IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Fans loved the atmosphere and sang the 'Vande Mataram' song at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during a light show in between the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 29. The stadium was lit up with several laser lights in a sparkling show as fans sang the popular song in unison. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. India beat England by 100 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to continue its undefeated run. Rohit Sharma Sparkles, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs To Continue Winning Run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch Video:

