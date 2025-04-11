Fans trolled Babar Azam and other Peshawar Zalmi players on social media after they were spotted enjoying 'Biryani' during a team dinner ahead of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025. Peshawar Zalmi shared a video on their social media handles of the Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and other players feasting on Biryani among other items at the team dinner and several fans were left baffled, asking why the players were having such meals right before the start of the tournament. A fan also shared a clip of Hardik Pandya refusing to eat sweets during a shoot. In the past, Pakistan players have been called out for their poor fitness. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

'These Are Professional Athletes Who Represent Pakistan'

These are professional athletes who represent Pakistan 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/0f7bCE4sLo — Sajjad Ali, Malik (@sajjad_m) April 10, 2025

'Fitness Gayi Tel Lene'

@dohagames fitness gayi tael lene. @TheRealPCB please ban these kind of foods. https://t.co/5BgNFy5HzP — S M Chishty (@Chishty_2014) April 10, 2025

'Any Professional Sportsperson Isn't Gonna Eat This Much High Carbs Food'

Any professional sportsperson isn't gonna eat this much high carbs food. https://t.co/9ZZMUePMED — Udit (@Merovaeous) April 11, 2025

'Don't Find This Amusing at All'

You pick up any Indian cricketer interview and how they treat their body and fitness as their utmost priority We as a nation can practically sell ourselves for 1 time meal-i dont find this amusing at all https://t.co/4oyAyxUeIZ — MandateChorQabzaChor (@AyeshaT82378023) April 11, 2025

'King Toh Pitch Pe Sota Milega'

PSL ke pehle itna khana? King toh pitch pe sota milega! Aur foreign players… welcome to the ultimate carb challenge, bros! — Uradoofusbhaiya (@uradoofus) April 11, 2025

Fan Shares Old Clip of Hardik Pandya Refusing Sweets

Pandya fitness ke tor pe aik jalebi bhi nahi khata aur inhay dekho. Sharam karo yaar. pic.twitter.com/eGcZJKF9Hr — DumWalaPaani (@Champ4gneP4ki) April 10, 2025

'Fitness Crying in Corner'

Fitness crying in corner 😔 — Abhishek Keshari (@iasabhishekk) April 10, 2025

