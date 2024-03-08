Women’s Premier League 2024 is in its final stage of round-robin matches with Delhi Capital taking on UP Warriorz in the 15th match of the competition. With just six matches remaining before the knockout games, the result of the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match has huge implications on the points table. Still taking the opportunity of playing on March 8 which is ‘International Women’s Day’ players from both teams unite to send a strong message to all the Women in the world. Delhi Capitals and Women’s Premier League’s official Twitter accounts shared the video – which highlights a message ‘For every woman who BELIEVES, WE BELIEVE’. Check out the video below. Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur! BCCI Wishes Indian Women's Team Captain As She Turns 35.

Delhi Capital’s Post

For every woman who BELIEVES, WE BELIEVE. Today, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz stand as one. Our #WomensDay game sends a powerful message to every girl, every woman: Your dreams have no limits.#SheBelievesWeBelieve ✊🏼#DCvUPW #TATAWPL @wplt20 @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/eSXeHoD9A4 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 8, 2024

Women’s Premier League’s Post

