Cameron Green's catch to dismiss Shubman Gill made headlines on Day 4, with the dismissal generating a fair bit of controversy. The tall Australian, fielding at gully, made a one-handed effort to pull off a low catch after Shubman Gill had edged the ball off Scott Boland's bowling. Gill and his batting partner Rohit Sharma were genuinely surprised after the TV umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled it a clean catch. But TV replays was inconclusive in this regard. After this, funny movie cricket videos have started going viral on social media. Take a look at some of them below. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Cameron Green Take A Controversial Catch to Dismiss Indian Opener During Day 4 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

'Perfectly Detailed'

Hilarious

What kind of cricket is this 😂 DRSb pic.twitter.com/D08zTbuGtQ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)