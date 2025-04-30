Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been potentially ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025. During the toss of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that his side's batting-allrounder has a fractured finger, but they haven't decided on the replacement so far. Iyer said, "Very sad to miss out Glenn Maxwell, who has a fractured finger. We haven't decided on the replacement so far." Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell Engaged in Heated Argument, Marcus Stoinis Separates the Duo During RH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)