Glenn Maxwell scored his third half-century of IPL 2023, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday, April 23. The Australian has been in good form for RCB this season and has showed it with another aggressive knock, with this half-century coming off 27 balls. He hit five fours and four sixes in this knock. Virat Kohli Dismissal Video: Watch Trent Boult Trap Royal Challengers Bangalore Stand-In Captain LBW for Golden Duck in RCB vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Glenn Maxwell Hits Half-Century

