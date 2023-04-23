Virat Kohli had a forgettable time at the crease while batting in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The RCB stand-in skipper was trapped in front of the stumps by Boult off the very first ball of the game. The Kiwi pacer got his 100th IPL wicket in the process as the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was left stunned. Trent Boult Completes 100 Wickets in IPL, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Virat Kohli On First Ball Duck During RCB vs RR Match.

Watch Virat Kohli's Dismissal Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)